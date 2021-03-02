Shaza Morani-Priyaank's Maldives wedding: Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhosle's grand daughter and others dazzle

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHASVANSH,BHILPRAVIN16 Inside Shaza Morani-Priyaank's Maldives wedding

Veteran actress Padmini Kohlhapure and Tutu Sharma's son, Priyaank Sharma is all set to tie the knot with producer Karim Morani's younger daughter Shaza Morani. The duo is enjoying their destination wedding in Maldives and pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies are doing the rounds on the internet. Priyaank's cousin and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is also attending the wedding. The actress has been making waves on the internet with her quirky boomerang videos from the dreamy wedding. On Monday, the actress shared a video in which she can be seen twirling in her powder blue floral lehenga looking gorgeous as ever. The vast blue sea and the sand making her look even more beautiful.

On Tuesday, Shaza and Priyaank had their Haldi ceremony. Videos from the same have been going viral on the internet. In one of the videos, Padmini Kolhapuri can be seen applying haldi to the couple while Shraddha Kapoor holds the tray. The family can be seen flashing wide smiles at the ceremony. Also, Shraddha's picture with singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter has been breaking the internet. The viral picture shows the actress twinning with Zanai Bhosle in floral lehengas.

Check out inside pictures and videos from Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding ceremonies.

Priyaank and Shaza have known each other for more than ten years and it is said that they were supposed to get married last year but COVID19 happened.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in a trilogy 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. She will also star in Luv Ranjan's untitled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film is scheduled for a Holi 2022 release. The actress was last seen in 'Baaghi 3', co-starring Tiger Shroff. However, the film's theatrical run was cut short due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.