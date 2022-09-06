Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira celebrate son Zain's birthday with Misha and Ishaan Khatter, see inside pics & videos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID.KAPOOR.DIARIES Shahid Kapoor son's birthday

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain turned four on Monday and to celebrate this occasion, the couple organized a grand party which was attended by their close friends and family members. Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter was also one of the guests at the party. Actress Smriti Khanna also attended the bash with her daughter Anayka. Several pictures and videos from the birthday bash have surfaced on the internet. A video of Zain cutting a huge cake with sister Misha and parents Shahid and Mira by his side is too adorable to miss.

Watch the video below:

Earlier in the day, Mira took to her Instagram handle and posted a cute picture of the little munchkin to wish him a happy birthday. In the photo, Zain can be seen posing with snow-capped mountains in the background and wore a jacket with a sweater and a white shirt with blue pants.She wrote, "Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do! Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you,"

Recently, the couple had also celebrated their daughter Misha’s birthday. Mira had shared a photo where she was still expecting Misha and wrote, “6 years ago, that night, this moment…Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever.”

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming films

On the work front, Shahid was last seen opposite Mrunal Thakur in "Jersey", which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Coming up next, Shahid will be soon making his OTT debut with his series 'Farzi', which also stars the 'Super Deluxe' star Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait. Shahid is also working with director Ali Abbas Zafar on an action-entertainer film.

