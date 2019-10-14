Shah Rukh Khan's fan moment with his 'hero' Jackie Chan

Shah Rukh Khan's fan moment with his heroes Jackie chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme

Fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan would do anything to click a selfie with the King Khan but the actor himself has fan moment with actor Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude at the ongoing Joy Forum 2019 in Riyadh. Sharing the picture Shah Rukh Khan wrote, Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes.

Reacting to the picture posted on SRK's Instagram, Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff reacted to the picture with special comments.

Celebs react to SRK's picture with Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan also share a picture with SRK on his Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan is attending Joy Forum which is organized keeping in mind the development of the film industry in Saudi Arabia. He was part of The Joy Makers of Film panel where the actor spoke in depth about the entertainment industry. The forum aims to work out on a sustainable model for the entertainment industry for 2030. At the event, Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Chan were honoured with a special award for their contribution to the film entertainment industry.

Shah Rukh Khan's latest collaboration with Netflix, Bard of Blood starring Emran Hashmi was recently released on the OTT platform. Shahrukh's Red Chilies is currently working on two more projects for the American video streaming platform. The actor is also gearing up for his next film, he recently shared that e is currently working on 2-3 scripts and things will be announced as soon anything materializes. SRK's was last in Zero where he was seen playing the role of dwarf character.