Sara Ali Khan to resume work on 'Aye Watan Mere Watan' after 'Murder Mubarak' shoot wrap

Sara Ali Khan is one of the finest actresses of the current generation. The actress has garnered a massive fan following with her performances and persona. She was last seen in the streaming film 'Gaslight'. She recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak,' and has come in Mumbai to work on the film's patchwork.

A few days ago, Sara took to her Instagram account and announced the Delhi Schedule Wrap. She shared a slew of BTS photos from the shoot and wrote, "That’s a Delhi Schedule Wrap. Thank you @homster for reminding me that the best thing we can do for ourselves is cultivate our instincts, respect our souls and only chase the truth. And in the midst of that purity, love and honesty we’ll make lifelong memories and hopefully capture some of it on celluloid. Jai Bholenath. Missing my pool, my sun, my moon, my morning dew on the grass, the sound of the peacocks and birds, my Dilli ka Khana, the sound of the Azan in old Delhi, spontaneous trips to Bangla Saab, driving past India Gate and so much more. Until next time hamari Rajdhani."

Director Homi Adajania also took to social media to announce the wrap-up and wrote a message for "Bambi" Sara, saying: "Bye Bye my sweet #Bambi".

The actress will shortly resume filming for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' in which she plays a freedom fighter from the 1940s. According to reports, she will also finish 'Aye Watan Mere Watan' by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, in addition to Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, the next project she has lined up is 'Metro.. Inn Dino' by director Anurag Basu, which she will begin filming for in the middle of next month. She also has Laxman Utekar's next film, named 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,' in which she co-stars with Vicky Kaushal.

