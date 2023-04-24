Krushna Abhishek confirms his return as Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show, says 'Ussi ki wajah se...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Krushna Abhishek confirms his return on TKSS

Krushna Abhishek, a key player in the most-watched comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is all set to return. The stand-up comedian-actor who is popularly known for playing the role of Sapna confirmed his return. He revealed that his decision followed after there was 'a change of contract', adding that all the issues 'including money' has been resolved. Also, Krushna has begun shooting for his role.

Confirming the news, Krushna told TOI, “It’s not a change of heart but a change of contract (laughs!). The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back.”

"Sapna ki entry hogi badhiya tarah se. Ghar ka bhoola shaam ko ghar par laut kar aaye toh usko bhoola nahi kehte. Ye wohi wala hisaab hai. I share a long-standing relationship with the channel and the makers of the show. Woh relationship itna pure aur achha hai ki ussi ki wajah se main wapas aaya. I am also grateful to the audience who has been asking to bring me back on the show. I think the love of everyone and mine for those associated with the show has worked as a catalyst for my comeback (smiles),” he added.

Krushna also talked about receiving a warm welcome on the first day of the rehearsal at Kapil Sharma's home. "Kiku (Sharda) hugged me as soon as he saw me. I spoke with Archana (Puran Singh) ji on the phone, and she, too, was quite excited about my return. Kapil was also extremely happy and greeted me warmly. As I said in my previous interview, there is no rivalry or one-upmanship, and we sit together to work on our script, we are doing the same even now. Kapil has suggested jokes, as he wants me to give my best since Sapna is back."

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is rumoured to temporarily go off air in July. While Kapil Sharma recently revealed that it has not yet been decided, he also disclosed that the team will be going to the United States for a live tour in July. The Kapil Sharma Show is currently airing its fourth season. It premieres on Sony TV, every Saturday and Sunday, at 9.30 pm.

