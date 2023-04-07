Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles, gets uncomfortable as flashlights hurt her eyes; fans come out in support

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA/VIRAL BHAYANI Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu movies. Over the years, she has garnered a huge fandom with her outstanding performances. The popular South film star is set to release her highly anticipated project Shaakuntalam on April 14, Friday. The movie, which is based on Kavi Kalidasa's epic drama Abhijnana Shaakuntalam, features Samantha as the historical character Shakuntala. On April 6, Shaakuntalam team revealed the third trailer of the film at a grand event for which she was in Mumbai. However, Samantha felt some kind of discomfort when photographers started clicking her pictures.

A video from the event has gone viral where Samantha is seen struggling to walk or open her eyes while entering the venue, as the flashlight of the photographers' cameras hurt her. She was seen getting troubled by the continuous flash. Later, Samantha tried covering her face with her hands to avoid the flash when someone from her team asked the photographers to switch off the flashlights of their cameras, as the actress was visibly uncomfortable.

Her situation did not go down well with fans who slammed the paparazzi for not being insensitivity towards the actress, who had earlier opened up about being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. A user wrote, "Really sad. Flashes should be turned off." Another added, "She has a problem in her eyes those flashes are hurting her eyes." Another user said, "Shame on these people..she is sick and suffering, can't handle flash light."

Samantha's Shakuntalam

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi) and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. 'Shaakuntalam' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is set to release on the 14th April, 2023.

