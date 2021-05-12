Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan seeks commitment from fans to watch Radhe on right platform: No piracy in entertainment

A day ahead of the release of Salman Khan starrer much-anticipated film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which is set to premiere on an OTT platform, the actor sent out a message seeking a commitment from people to watch the movie on the right platform. Salman on Wednesday posted an Instagram video urging fans to watch his new film on the official pay-per-view platform where it releases on May 13, and not to resort to piracy.

In the video, the actor said, " A lot of efforts are put in while making a movie, and it is very disheartening when some people do piracy and watch the film."

The 'Kick' star added, "I ask you to give a commitment to enjoy films on the right platform. So, this Eid will be the audience's commitment - 'No Piracy in entertainment."

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff along with Salman. In the film, the superstar's macho cop avatar will take on the drug mafia. It promises to be a complete commercial package of action, drama and music. Incidentally, Salman's character in the 2009 film was also called Radhe. However, Salman ensures that the film is very different from Wanted.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. 'Radhe' will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

