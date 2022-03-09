Saba Ali Khan has sassy reply to trolls asking 'Where is Amrita Singh' in Women's Day post

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saba Ali Khan has a sassy reply to trolls

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is very active on Instagram and keeps giving a glimpse into the past with her series of throwback photos. On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, Saba took to her Instagram to pay tribute to all the strong and inspiring women in her family including sister Soha Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saba wrote, "Happy Women's Day....! 8.3.2022... To ALL those women, who strived to make a difference, with strength, wit, humor and humanity..... Here's... celebrating YOU! Today and Always. Family, friends and those missing... Here's to each of you."

While many were in awe of the beauties, others trolled Saba for not mentioning her ex-sister-in-law Amrita Singh. Many followers questioned her about the same and Saba had a sassy reply for each one of them. One user wrote, "Did you forget to add Amrita Singh." To this, she commented, "Oooops! Must have! Thanks for the reminder…Please remind me in 2023…if you're following my handle." Another asked, "Where is Amrita Singh," to which Saba sarcastically said, "sleeping safely at home…I suppose."

One Instagram user also commented Amrita Singh's name along with a sad emoji. Saba replied, "You don't like her? Suggested by your emoticon." Another said, "The strongest one is missing, the one who loved and supported three kids of your family all by herself (Yes, Saif was a kid too)." To this, Saba asked him, "How old are you?"

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh had tied the knot in 1991 with a 13-year age gap. While they have been separated for many years, Saif never fails to praise Singh for helping him in his career. He, in an old interview, said, "I also ran away from home, and got married at 20. And I’ve to give Amrita [Singh], my ex-wife, credit for being the only person who taught me to take it all [work/show-business] seriously. She said you can’t hit the target while laughing at it. That’s when Parampara happened."