Romantic pictures of Bollywood's newest couple-Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are the newest celebrity couple of Bollywood. Kriti and Pulkit confessed that they are dating after months of speculations. They often take the internet by storm with their mushy photos. Recently, the couple attended a wedding of their friend and shared a gorgeous picture of themselves on Instagram. Striking a pose alongside the beach, Kriti and Pulkit are smiling from ear to ear. While Kriti looks absolutely ethereal in baby pink lehenga with mangtika and heavy earrings, Pulkit looks dapper in floral sherwani. Pulkit has wrapped his arm across her ladylove's waist in the photo.

No caption is needed for this romantic photo. Right? Kriti too shared the photo with heart emojis.

As soon as Kriti shared the photo on her Instagram, the post got flooded with mushy comments. “You two,” wrote singer Sophie Chaudry. Fans too, couldn't stop from showering love on this adorable jodi. They declared them as a match ''Made in Heaven''. “Rab ne banadi jodi,'' commented a user.

Earlier, Kriti had posted her picture from the wedding and captioned it, “Everything about this picture is filmy, including the photographer! @pulkitsamrat to sunsets and more!

Pulkit and Kriti accepted their relationship while promoting Pagalpanti. When asked about her dating rumours, Kriti, in an interview with ET Times said, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

The duo keeps on sharing their adorable moments with fans. Earlier Pulkit shared a photo in which Kriti is cuddling him. ''Pretty Kharbanda,'' was the hashtag in Pulkit's caption.

Before dating Kriti, Pulkit was married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Rohira. Shweta is "rakhi-sister" of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The couple married in November 2014 and separated a year later. After the separation, there were rumours that Pulkit briefly dated Yami Gautam.

Pulkit and Kriti will soon be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.

