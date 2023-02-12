Rocket Boys 2 trailer: Jim Sarbh & Ishwak Singh starrer shows inside story behind Pokhran nuclear test

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VIRALBAKE Rocket Boys 2 poster

The trailer retells the story of how India became a nuclear power and stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as eminent scientists Dr. Homi J Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, respectively. It gives a glimpse of the incredible journey of India's greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country's sovereignty.

The official page of SonyLIV announced that the much-awaited second season of its popular series Rocket Boys will arrive on the streaming platform in March. The post read, "Amidst global conflict and enemies charging our borders, India becoming a nuclear nation was the only deterrent to imminent threats of war. "Witness the incredible journey of India's greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country's sovereignty".

As soon as the news was dropped, netizens started reacting to the trailer. one of them wrote, “This is the best series on Indian scientists I have ever seen. Hope for Season 2.” The second one said, “Thumbs up if you’ve also watched and rejoiced season 1.” The third one said, “Just searched to hear the bgm and booom came to know about season 2 .... Pleasant surprise.” The fourth one said, “I would like to recommend Sony to make a series on the life of Indian female Scientists like Kamla sohoni, Rajeshwari Chatterjee, Janaki Amal etc.”

The first season of the Hindi period drama premiered on SonyLIV on February 4, 2022. The first season of the series saw how the two legendary scientists embarked upon the path to create India’s first rocket and became collaborators and friends, but not for long. The series showed how they drifted apart after differing opinions on how to harness nuclear power in India. The incredible series has been written and directed by Abhay Pannu. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani under Emmay Entertainment. Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Saba Azad can be seen in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to have a grand Wedding on Valentine’s Day | Deets inside

Also Read: Kapil Sharma secretly watching Nora Fatehi doing her make-up stirs the internet | Watch video

Latest Entertainment News