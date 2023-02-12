Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to have a grand Wedding on Valentine’s Day | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HARDIKPANDYA93 Natasa Stankovic's Instagram uploads with Hardik Pandya

Actor-model Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya are reportedly planning to tie the knot once again in a 'grand affair'. According to a media report. The couple is set to get married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Unlike their earlier low-key court marriage, this one will be a grand affair. It seems Rajasthan is becoming the celebrity's favorite spot for a destination wedding.

A source told Hindustan Times, "They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it.” The report also mentioned that the preparations for the grand wedding began in November 2022 and the ceremony will go on for four days from Feb 13 to 16. All the pre-wedding ceremonies like Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet will be conducted.

The bride will wear a pristine white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the ceremony. The couple is yet to confirm anything about the wedding but as things stand, it is actually happening.

It seems that Rajasthan has emerged as the go-to destination for most Indian celebrities. On February 7, Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Even Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The private ceremony took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

It was in January 2020 that Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa. They got married in hurry in May 2020. It was a very private and intimate ceremony in presence of family members. They welcomed their first child Agastya in 2021. Agastya would get to witness his parents' grand wedding, how cool is that!

