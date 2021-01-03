Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik snapped in Bandra, were they house hunting?

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik snapped in Bandra, are they house hunting?

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty along with her brother Showik Chakraborty was spotted in Bandra on Sunday. Earlier her parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty were also seen in the same locality. As per reports, the family is on a house hunt. Rhea Chakraborty was implicated in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against her at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 28, 2020.

The actress spent almost a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. It was alleged that she took away Rs 15 crore from the late actor's bank account. Her arrest came after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found proof of her consuming and possessing drugs. She was, however, released on bail on October 7.

Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested on September 4, along with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). They were charged under multiple sections of the anti-narcotics law. Although, he was granted bail by a special court in Mumbai nearly three months after his arrest.

Recently, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde welcomed Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's statement urging CBI to reveal the findings in the late actor's death probe. His statement read, "I welcome the statement of Shri Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister, Government of Maharashtra calling for the CBI to make the report public in the case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A hue and cry was made when the Mumbai Police took about 2 months into the investigations and the report remained to be made public."

He added,"An FIR was filed in Patna making false allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in July 2020. The Mumbai Police, ED, NCB and CBI including Patna Police have conducted investigations against Rhea. She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on Bail."