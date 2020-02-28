Ranveer Singh shares hearty laughter with football legend Alan Shearer, see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh shares a hearty laughter with football legend Alan Shearer, see pic

Actor Ranveer Singh met former England footballer Alan Shearer recently and, shared a lively picture on social media. In the picture, the duo can be seen sharing a good laugh. Ranveer was wearing a white t-shirt while Alan was in a blue tee. He captioned the post, "Footballing royalty! Good times with @alanshearer @plforindia". Ranveer recently announced that he has concluded shooting for his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The film, directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang, marks a reunion for Ranveer and director-producer Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his first big break with 2010's Band Baaja Baaraat.

In the candid photograph, the 34-year-old actor can be seen in a white jersey with a cap and tinted shades while Alan Shearer can be seen in a blue jersey. Alan Shearer who is a veteran England footballer and currently BBC's football analyst dropped a comment on Ranveer's post saying, "Great meeting you and a brilliant afternoon." Take a look at the viral photo:

Ranveer Singh is the most talked-about actor in Bollywood. Paving his way into the industry, Ranveer shone on the screen with his fresh performance in Band Baaja Baaraat. The actor made it this far in Bollywood without any filmy connections in the past and carved a niche for himself. Besides his unmatchable acting, his energy, enthusiasm and charming aura are what draw the audience towards him. From Bittu to Khilji, Kabir to Bajirao, you name it and Ranveer can pull off any character on the screen.

