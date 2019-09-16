Ranveer Singh's fitness mantra revealed; crazy picture with Shiamak Davar goes viral

Actor Ranveer Singh, ever since his debut film "Band Baaja Baaraat" to his latest hits "Simmba" and "Gully Boy" has been wooing the audience not only with his feisty screen presence and acting skills but also with his look -- particularly his toned, fit physique. In his upcoming film 83, he will be seen playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev for which he has gone through a massive workout and physical training to get into the character. But apart from an intense workout, there's one major "secret" behind his chiseled physique, and that is his nutritional diet.

Ranveer's meticulous diet has been taken care of by Anmol Singhal and Mohit Savargaonkar, co-founders of Personal Optimised Diet (POD Supply) over the past five years. POD Supply is a company that specializes in providing delectable nutritious meals to those who wish to adopt a healthier way of life. Speaking about his association with the company, Ranveer said: "I am one of the oldest clients of POD Supply. I am one of their first clients and I am proud of that... With time, our association has gotten stronger and stronger ..and that is because of people behind POD Supply.

He further said, "I have an immense amount of affection and fondness for Mohit and Anmol. They are very good boys, exteremly passionate about their work and extremely sincere about bringing scientific approach towards customised healthy meals. They are the pioneers who first brought the concept of customised healty meals in India. I was one of few to join the bandwagaon. I stared seeing the results almost immediately."

Recently, a picture of the actor with a goofy look on his face has gone viral on the internet. He can be seen holding choreographer Shiamak Davar's leg forcing him not to go. He is seen wearing an orange jacket, black jeans and glasses while Shiamak has his face on his forehead controlling his laughter. Have a look:

Coming back to Ranveer's upcoming film, it also has his wife Deepika Padukone playing the role of his on-screen wife. The film directed by Kabir Khan is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

-With IANS inputs

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News