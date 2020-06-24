Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Ranbir Kapoor poses with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima in latest picture

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been quarantining with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai these days. She has also been sharing some lovely memories spent with her family. Recently, Riddhima shared a picture of herself with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram story. She captioned the lovely picture as "Always & forever”

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor wore a blue coloured denim shirt and styled his hair in a messy hairdo. Neetu Kapoor wore a red coloured top along with a pair of mustard coloured pants. She accessorised the look with a few beads necklaces. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wore a white coloured shirt and wore a black coloured jacket over it. The trio looked adorable in the picture.

Riddhima also shared an epic throwback family picture from a different gettogether on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Good times.” It has Rishi Kapoor standing at the centre, with a hand on his sister Reema Jain’s shoulder.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 this year after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. He had returned from New York last year after undergoing treatment in the US. He had already shot for a major portion of his upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla. The film will now be completed using advanced technology to be made ready for release.

