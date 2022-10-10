Monday, October 10, 2022
     
Ranbir Kapoor is in the shape of his life in photos flaunting six pack abs, internet goes 'uff'

Ranbir Kapoor appears shirtless and in low-waist jeans, with his six-pack abs stealing attention. The throwback images are from a test shoot for a film.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2022 6:36 IST
Ranbir Kapoor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUNALGIR Ranbir Kapoor shirtless pics shared by Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his extremely fit physique in new images that have been going viral on social media. Ranbir does not have an Instagram account but his fandom is unprecedented. After Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor shared some pictures of the Bollywood star looking all lean and ripped in throwback B&W pictures from a test shoot, the internet has been losing it over him. Ranbir has been keeping fit for his movie roles and will also feature in a completely different avatar in the upcoming film Animal from Sandeep Reddy Vanga. 

Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir's HOT pics 

Neetu Kapoor has shared a set of pictures showcasing her son Ranbir Kapoor's well-chiseled body from the look test of his latest release Brahmastra. Weeks after its release, Neetu shared some of Ranbir's unseen shirtless pictures from his look test for the film in Bulgaria on her Instagram stories. The pictures were originally shared by Ranbir's trainer and lifestyle coach Kunal Gir. They show a shirtless Ranbir in low-waist jeans, with his six-pack abs stealing attention. Two pictures show the actor striking poses as if bringing his powers together as the film's character Shiva, minus the VFX. Naturally, the fans could not help but share their loving comments for Ranbir. 

 

Read: Nayanthara-Vignesh blessed with twin baby boys; director shares adorable post 

 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt organise baby shower

Recently, on the occasion of Dusshera, parents-to-be Ranbir and Alia hosted a baby shower in their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The gathering saw the close friends and families of the Bollywood couple in attendance. Alia shared pictures from her baby shower ceremony on social media. She looked stunning in a yellow salwar kameez and Ranbir complemented her in a pink kurta pyjama. The couple looked elated on stepping into this new phase in their lives. 

Meanwhile, on the movies front, Ranbir will be seen in Animal, which co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. His other film opposite Shraddha Kapoor has been shooting and will release next year. It is directed by Luv Ranjan and is untitled yet. 

Read: Manoj Bajpayee to lead Zee Studios' new courtroom drama 

(With IANS inputs)

 

