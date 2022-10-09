Nayanthara-Vignesh blessed with twin baby boys; director shares adorable post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@WIKKIOFFICIAL Nayanthara and Vignesh's moment from the Barcelona trip

The south diva Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan became proud parents today. The couple has been blessed with twin baby boys. The director took to his Instagram handle to share the good news of becoming a parent. He also dropped adorable pictures of himself and his dearest wife posing with their newly borns. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 9 this year.

The photos show the happy couple placing a kiss on the feet of their two children. In his post, Vignesh also revealed the names of his and Nayanthara's little bundles of joy, 'Uyir' and 'Ulagam'. The post read, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great".

Fans as well as members of the entertainment industry expressed their happiness for the actress and the filmmaker. While Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Kapoor extended their wishes by liking Vignesh’s post, Atlee, the director of Jawan, commented, “Congratulations darlings”.

On the work, Nayanthara will soon be seen opposite Shah Ruk Khan in Atlee's Jawan. There has been a lot of speculation about Nayanthara playing Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in the movie Jawan ever since it was revealed. The king Khan himself revealed in an Instagram live on Saturday discussing 'Jawan' and said, "There is Nayanthara ji in it". The movie is helmed by Atlee and is the first pan-India project of Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shah Rukh Khan shared, “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it".

Also Read: Salman Khan wishes Palak Tiwari happy birthday with sweet Instagram post, see what the Bollywood star wrote

Also Read: Kantara trailer: Rishab Shetty's Kannada blockbuster to release in Hindi on THIS date | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News