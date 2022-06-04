Rana Daggubati SLAMS troll over nasty remark on 'Virata Parvam' poster: 'It is my own banner...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RANA DAGGUBATI Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati proved he is one of the coolest actors as he gracefully shut down a troll who made an offensive remark about his presence in the upcoming movie 'Virata Parvam'. Quoting an insensitive remark on the recently released poster of 'Virata Parvam', an online user wrote, "What, these people can't even keep a standard in their own banner's movies? Rana's face is chopped off highlighting Sai Pallavi's. Trying to sell a film by showing a heroine is perhaps Rana's style".

As Rana's family-run production house was also dragged into the situation, the Twitter user's comment is not only irrelevant but also insensitive. The Telugu actor schooled the troller and handled the situation calmly and effectively. Taking to his Twitter, Rana wrote, "It is considered a privilege when you choose to be humble and allow the film to gain deserved attention thanks to the heroine's well-written role. Because it is my own banner, I am able to attempt such great things."

About Virata Parvam

The upcoming Telugu film starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi has generated a huge buzz on social media. 'Virata Parvam' hits theatres on June 17, while the theatrical trailer for the movie will be out on June 5. Venu Udugula has written and directed this period drama. Recently, Sai Pallavi shared a poster of Virata Parvam as wrote, "Love drives you crazy and we’ll show you a glimpse of their madness on the 5th of June #VirataParvam."

The film is inspired by true events from the 1990s and is set against the backdrop of Naxalism in Andhra Pradesh. It revolves around the love story of Comrade Ravanna (Rana Daggubati) and his admirer Vennela played by Sai Pallavi.

