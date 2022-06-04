Kartik Aaryan tests COVID positive again, says 'sab kuch itna positive chal raha tha...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been basking in the success of his recently released horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor was supposed to perform at IIFA 2022, but unfortunately, he will not be attending the prestigious event in Abu Dhabi. On Saturday (June 4), Kartik took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers. "Sab kuch itna positive chal rha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya," he wrote. This is the second time Kartik has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first being in March 2021.

As soon as he shared the information about his COVID diagnosis, fans expressed concern over his health. "Oh My God...Get well soon," a social media user commented. "Stay safe and take care," another one wrote.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan is currently collecting praises for his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and continues to roar at the box office. Kartik starrer is expected to become the fourth highest-grossing comedy film after Housefull 4, Golmaal Again and Good Newwz. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collections: Rooh baba aka Kartik Aaryan has extraordinary second week

The film is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles. It follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It also stars Rajpal Yadav. ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara ahead of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' release