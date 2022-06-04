Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collections: Rooh baba aka Kartik Aaryan has extraordinary second week

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collections

Highlights Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is inching towards Rs 150 crores

It will make Kartik Aaryan starrer fourth highest grossing comedy film

Anees Bazmee directorial will break records of Housefull 4, Golmaal Again and Good Newwz

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collections: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film has garnered a massive audience in the theatres. Even after fourteen days after its release on May 20, the horror comedy continues to invite moviegoers and excel at the box office. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film faced several releases throughout its run on the bog screen including Kangana Ranaut's action film Dhaakad, Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek and Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick. Still, it did not lose grip amid the viewers. Surpassing the record lifetime business of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Sooryavanshi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged victorious at the box office. After successfully crossing Rs 150 crores collection on the global front, the film is now heading to enter the Rs 150 crores club in India. According to the reports of Box Office India, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did excellent business in the second week as it grossed 47 crore nett apprx taking its two week total to 138 crore nett. The drop from the first week is 48% which is fantastic. Sooryavanshi had collected 45.60 crore nett in the first week and Gangubahi kathiawadi was 34.64 crore nett."

If the film continues its trend at the box office then it is expected to become the fourth highest-grossing comedy film after Housefull 4, Golmaal Again and Good Newwz. "The lifetime business of the film depends on where the film lands up on the third Friday but it should be able to go upwards of 160 crore nett on a worst-case scenario. The biggest comedy grossers ever are Housefull 4 and Golmaal Again at 200 crore nett plus and although those numbers are out of reach it will become the fourth highest grossing comedy film after Housefull 4, Golmaal Again and Good Newwz. The genre has only four films above the 150 crore nett mark and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be fifth," as per BOI reports.

Sharing the overall business of the film so far, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 92.05 cr. Week 2: ₹ 49.70 cr. Total: ₹ 141.75 cr #India biz. SUPER-HIT. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3. ₹ 75 cr: Day 5. ₹ 100 cr: Day 9. ₹ 125 cr: Day 11 #India biz."

He also shared that the film will be crossing Rs 150 crore mark in the upcoming weekend. He wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is SUPERB in Week 2... The trend on weekdays is second-best *this year*, after #TKF... Will hit ₹ 150 cr on [third] Sat/Sun... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr, Wed 4.45 cr, Thu 4.21 cr. Total: ₹ 141.75 cr. #India biz."

About the film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles. It follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It also stars Rajpal Yadav and Tabu.