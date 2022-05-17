Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara ahead of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI UNIVERSE Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who are promoting their movie in full swing, visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to seek blessings ahead of the film's release. The actors were seen in ethnic wear while they visited the holy place. While Kiara looked elegant and beautiful in a beige chicken suit, Kartik seemed perfect in a white kurta with a kesari headscarf and jeans. Pictures and videos of the actors are going viral and grabbing the eyeballs.

Kiara and Kartik are currently busy promoting their film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' co-starring Tabu. The film is a sequel to the hit 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which was filmed by Priyadarshan, and was itself a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' directed by Fazil, who is the father of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil. It has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series with Murad Khetani. The film is set to bow in theatres on May 20. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani not a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', confirms spokesperson

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani's professional front

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will next be seen in 'Shehzada', 'Freddy, 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next. On the other hand, Kiara Advani's spokesperson recently confirmed that she will not star opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'. "In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film starring Prabhas, Kiara Advani's spokesperson would like to clear the air about the matter. Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same. In case of any update, we would officially announce and inform everyone. Hence, kindly request everyone to refrain from indulging in the rumours," the spokesperson informed. ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor says 'Tu meri bahu ke piche kyu padha hai' to paparazzi. But it's not about Alia Bhatt

The actress has 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' scheduled to release in the later part of the year.