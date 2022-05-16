Kiara Advani not a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', confirms spokesperson

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kiara Advani

If you're waiting to see Kiara Advani opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', then you have to wait a little longer. On Monday, Kiara's spokesperson has denied the rumours that the actor has been roped in to share the screen space with Prabhas in the film.

"In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film starring Prabhas, Kiara Advani's spokesperson would like to clear the air about the matter. Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same. In case of any update, we would officially announce and inform everyone. Hence, kindly request everyone to refrain from indulging in the rumours," the spokesperson informed. ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor says 'Tu meri bahu ke piche kyu padha hai' to paparazzi. But it's not about Alia Bhatt

Kiara Advani's upcoming projects

The actress is currently busy promoting her film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' co-staring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The film is a sequel to the hit 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which was filmed by Priyadarshan, and was itself a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' directed by Fazil, who is the father of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil. It has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series with Murad Khetani. The film is set to bow in theatres on May 20. ALSO READ: INSIDE Arpita's Eid party: Salman Khan posing with divas; Kiara Advani-Kangana's perfect pout selfi

Also, the actress has 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' scheduled to release in the later part of the year. Talking about JJJ, it is directed by Raj and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. The romantic drama went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in important roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022.