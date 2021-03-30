Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar kick-starts shooting, unveils his first look as an archaeologist

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share his first look in the film "Ram Setu". The actor began shooting for the film on Tuesday. Calling it "one of the most special films", Akshay revealed he is playing an archaeologist in the film. The actor sports a long hairdo and glasses. He asked fans for their opinion on his look. The picture sees the 'Kesari' actor donning a pair of glasses as he sported neck-length hair. Sporting a clean-shaven look, the actor wore a grey shirt and wrapped a dark blue scarf around his neck. Bearing a geeky look the actor resembled an archaeologist.

"The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me," he wrote.

Have a look at the same here:

The film co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrrat Bharucha. The mahurat of the film was shot at Ayodhya a few days back. The cast went to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple where they performed a puja before officially starting the shoot.

Akshay had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing posters on his social media accounts. He had also shared the first look poster of the film that revolves around the ideals of Lord Rama. The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. 'Ram Setu' is an action-adventure drama that brings to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be available for Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film.

-With IANS, ANI inputs