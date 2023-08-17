Rajinikanth meets Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, visits Rajrappa temple post Jailer success

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajinikanth met Jharkhand's governor CP Radhakrishnan

Rajinikanth is currently enjoying massive success ofhis latest release Jailer, which has shattered major box office records in just seven days of its release. The actor recently visited Badrinath Dham and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal post the success of the film. The legendary actor has now visited Jharkhand and met the state Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

The state Governor on Thursday took to his X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share a series of pictures of him meeting the star and wrote, ''On his arrival in Ranchi, delighted and very happy to meet my dear friend, one of India's greatest Actors and great Human Being Superstar Shri Rajinikanth Ji at Raj Bhavan yesterday on a courtesy meet. I heartily welcome him to the great land of Jharkhand.

In the photos, Rajinikanth can be seen wearing a white shirt, and black joggers, paired with sports shoes. The actor also visited the Rajrappa temple of Goddess Chinnamasta in Ranchi.

Earlier, the DSP of Jharkhand, Kishore Kumar Rajak also shared a photo with the legendary actor on Instagram, and wrote: "Welcome to superstar Rajinikanth at Rajrappa Temple, Ramgarh, Jharkhand."

About Jailer

'Jailer' was massively hyped across South India, with offices in Tamil Nadu even giving a day off to their employees to watch the film on August 10 upon its release. Rajinikanth's persona in the movie is that of an old jailer hunting down a notorious gang lord and mercilessly eliminating his gang members.

The film has collected Rs 420 crore (all-India gross receipts, Rs 264.70 crore, plus Rs 155.30 crore overseas). Its domestic collections have come mainly from the four southern states, led by Tamil Nadu (Rs 121.60 crore), followed by Andhra Pradesh / Telangana (Rs 53.50 crore), Karnataka (Rs 44.40 crore), and Kerala (Rs 35.90 crore).

Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Sunil in important roles. It also features cameo appearances from actors such as Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among several others.

