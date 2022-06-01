Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDHUMOOSEWALA/MANKIRATAULAKH Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh gets death threats after Sidhu Moosewala's killing, demands security cover

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing has left not just the country but also the world in shock. The singer-turned-politician was shot dead on Sunday by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after Punjab Police curtailed his security cover. The 28-year-old was hit by around 25 bullets and gunpowder was also found on his body indicating that he was fired upon from very close range and the weapon was brought close to his body. Well, now it seems that the life of another Punjabi singer named Mankirat Aulakh is in danger. After Moose Wala's shocking demise, he revealed that he has also been receiving death threats since last month from the Davinder Bambiha gang, a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, whose member Goldy Brar took responsibility for killing the 'Old Skool' singer.

Mankirat has requested the Punjab Police to increase his security cover. Meanwhile, a post on social media has claimed that singer Mankirat Aulakh is behind the murder of Moosewala. It has also been said that Mankirat is behind the collection of money from all the singers. After the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday evening, a post has been put on the social media page of gangster Davinder Bambiha.

The post is written in Punjabi and claims that Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar should not have killed Moose Wala. In Bambiha's social media post, it is claimed that singer Mankirat Aulakh is behind the death of Sidhu and states that he is behind the extortion of money from all the singers.

Meanwhile, have a look at the video of Mankirat Aulakh going viral on the internet:

Image Source : INSTA Social media post about Mankirat Aulakh

For those unversed, in February 2020, both Aulakh and Moose Wala were booked by Mansa Police under sections 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC. It all happened because the singers were allegedly singing and promoting the song, 'Pakhiyan, pakhiyan.. gun vich panj goliyaan, ni tere panj veeran layi rakhiyan…Ni jidey uttey tu mardi, ohde uttey ikk 302 da parcha.'

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated on Tuesday at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district of Punjab. His body was taken from Mansa Civil Hospital at his residence on Tuesday morning where a huge crowd gathered outside his house.

On Monday, Punjab Police detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Moose Wala's murder, said STF sources. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has also begun questioning Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case after Canada-based Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder. Punjab Police have also registered an FIR against unknown persons.

-with ANI inputs