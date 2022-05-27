Producer and singer Kamal Gulab Jain collaborates with Mahesh Manjrekar for upcoming project

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMALJAIN_KJOFFICIAL_ Kamal Gulab Jain collaborates with Mahesh Manjrekar

Kamal Gulab Jain is a young artist who is emerging as a very popular name in the entertainment industry. He is the founder of the Music Label Manik Wings Music' and production house Manik Wings Films. His label is the first music label in Belgaum, and Kamal is the first independent producer and singer from Belgaum to be recognised and work in the industry.

Kamal released his first single entitled MAA, which he wrote and sang all by himself. He even played his part in the song's music video, which was dedicated to all mothers. Kamal's song received over a million views on YouTube and was a huge success.

He began to receive positive public attention and was encouraged to work harder with full concentration on his projects as a result of the response. Following MAA, he released Ganaraya Re Tu, Chal Raha Hu Akela and Amacha Ganaraya. All these songs have crossed the bar of 1 million views.

He is emerging as a young and popular icon after his immense hard work in the field of entertainment and music industry. He has announced his big collaboration with a topmost actor in Indian cinema and this opportunity for him is like a stepping stone that will be a boost in his career as a young artist.

Believer of 'Unity in Diversity,' Kamal has released songs in diverse languages of India, including Hindi, Punjabi, and Marathi and is still working on his upcoming projects. Not only just Music Industry but, Kamal has made his mark with big multi-lingual movie projects.

He has recently announced a south Indian film that will be made under his production banner. He recently disclosed that he is collaborating on another big project with Bollywood's popular actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

Mahesh Manjrekar is a popular name in Indian cinema and he has given the audience many hit movies including Dabangg, Vaastav, Natsamrat, and the very latest Antim starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana.

For Kamal Jain, it's like a dream comes true as he gets a chance to be working with such a great filmmaker of Bollywood who is also a great actor of Indian cinema.