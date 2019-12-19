Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's 3 crore wedding gave Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace three months of revenue

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's 3 crore wedding gave Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace 3 months of revenue

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. From the grand entry area of the palace to the open-air setup of the Fountain Courtyard; it offers exquisite palace views with a royal dining experience. Umaid Bhawan Palace boasts 347 rooms that include several banquet halls, massage room, ballrooms, indoor swimming pool and a lot more. With such a grand venue, Priyanka and Nick had a four-day-long extravaganza that made news for all the right reasons.

Speaking at the Times Network’s India Economic Conclave, Puneet Chhatwal, chief executive officer and managing director of Indian Hotels Company Ltd that operates the Umaid Bhawan Palace, revealed that the celebrity wedding was so lavish that there was no revenue shortfall for three months. "Last year, we had Priyanka Chopra’s wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace and it makes up for the revenue of 3 months", he said.

According to reports that had come in sections of media following the wedding, the couple had spent over USD 461,000 on the venue alone that would have included four-day stays for the wedding party in the palace's rooms and also the cost of hiring the venue for the big day.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen looking all stunning in their Indian ethnic wears. While Nick looked all dapper in his sherwani, Priyanka looked gorgeous in her red lehenga and wedding accessories. The couple had customised wedding wears and accessories making it extremely personal and touching.