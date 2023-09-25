Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's OFFICIAL wedding photos will leave you emotional | See here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

The wait is finally over! Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have finally unveiled their official wedding photos and the internet cannot keep calm. The couple, who tied the wedding knot on September 24, exuded a 'match made in heaven' look in their wedding photos.

For their D-Day, Parineeti Chopra ditched traditional reds and opted for a minimal toned-down contemporary lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Notably, the bride also had a sophisticated and quintessential engagement look drenched in ivory and beige colours. The actor followed the minimalist wedding look trend and absolutely rocked the look. She completed her bridal look with wavy hair and kept it loose.

The groom, Raghav Chadha, twinned with his stunning bride and donned an ivory-coloured sherwani.

Check out Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's official wedding photos:

Meanwhile, the couple's first look as husband and wife went viral earlier. In the photo, the actor draped a bush pink saree with intricate sequins. She paired it with a statement blouse with a long trail on both sleeves. On the other hand, the politician donned a black tuxedo and totally aced his look.

See the photo here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in The Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The wedding festivities took place in both the Taj Palace, by Lake Pichola, and The Leela Palace. The groom left for baratis on a boat on Sunday and the video of the same is doing rounds on the internet. While the bride's aunt Madhu Chopra attended the wedding, cousin Priyanka Chopra and brother-in-law Nick Jonas missed it.

For those who are late on the celebrity wedding bus, earlier Bollywood couples like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani got married in Rajasthan.

