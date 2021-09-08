Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NIASHARMA Nia Sharma on 'Do Ghoont' remake: Incredible opportunity to feature on evergreen track

Television actress Nia Sharma has raised the temperature with her latest dance number 'Do Ghoont', a remake of the iconic number 'Do ghoont mujhe bhi' from the 1973 film 'Jheel Ke Us Paar'. Nia calls it an "incredible opportunity" to be featured on one of the most evergreen dance tracks of the retro era.

The original track was picturised on veteran star Mumtaz. It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and the music director was R.D. Burman.

Nia, who was once named as Asia's sexiest woman, said: "An incredible opportunity to be featured in one of the most evergreen dance tracks of the retro era. To perform in this legendary track made immortal by Mumtazji is an honour and I can only hope that I have done some justice to the original with my performance."

"I am thankful for the careful guidance in the choreography by Jayshree and Ganesh Acharya sir, and I hope my fans love this track as much."

The revamped version is choreographed by Jayshree Kelkar from the famed Ganesh Acharya Productions, and the music video is set against a dazzling background with Nia taking centre stage with her energetic dance moves.

This version of the song has been rendered by Shruti Rane and the music has been composed and programmed by Viplove Rajdeo.