Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA KAKKAR Neha Kakkar gives 3 lakh to family of labourer missing after Uttarakhand deluge

Singer Neha Kakkar is giving Rs 3 lakh to the family of a labourer who went missing after the recent deluge in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. In the upcoming weekend on the sets of "Indian Idol Season 12", viewers will see showbiz couple Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh hosting the show for the first time, for the special episode "India Ki Farmaish", in which the contestants will sing what fans wish.

Before performing on the song, contestant Pawandeep said: "Today, I would be singing the song that has been composed by my father Suresh Rajan. The title is 'Malva mein kaan karu talash' (an Uttarakhandi song)."

"It will be a tribute to those who are missing due to the glacier which broke at Chamoli District, and where hundreds of labourers lost their families," he added.

A family that supported Pawandeep in the show is dependent on a labourer, their only earning member. The singer, incidentally, had requested Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawatji to help to the families of labourers whose families were affected by the calamity.

After Pawandeep's performance, Kakkar told him: "You are an amazing singer, which we all know. But you are an amazing human being, too. As you are supporting the missing labourers' families, and have urged everyone to help their families, I am with you in this mission, I would like to donate three lakh rupees to the family of our missing labourer in Uttarakhand. I urge everyone to come in support and help the families."

The singer added that this is a calamity and it's our duty to help the families.

Kakkar is one of the judges on "Indian Idol 12" that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.