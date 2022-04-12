Neetu Kapoor dances her out to Khullam Khulla as fans wonder when is Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhaat's wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIR_ALIAFANS, NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor dances her heart out ahead of Ranbir-Alia's rumoured wedding

As reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding fuel up, Neetu Kapoor is at her savage best. Not only she has resorted to witty responses to questions concerning her son's wedding, but the actress is also making sure to have fun as she shoots for her television debut with Dance Deewane Junior. The veteran actress on Monday shared a candid video, where she is having fun with the team of the reality show.

In the video, Neetu is seen wearing a purple saree and dancing her heart out to her popular song "Khullam Khulla". The song which originally featured Neetu with her late husband Rishi Kapoor is a peppy track and its magic seems to be unfading even after decades of its release. Neetu was joined by Karan Kundrra, Nora Fatehi and choreographer, Marzi Pestonji. Sharing the clip, Neetu wrote, "And funnn never ends."

Neetu is super excited about her television debut with 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. "I was very excited initially when makers approached me for this as it is a kids show and I have a special affection for them. Moreover, the entire atmosphere of television is new to me so I was really happy," she told IANS.

For Neetu, the show is more close to her as she started working on March 31, when her late husband Rishi Kapoor's last movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen' was released. "It was quite challenging for me emotionally as Rishi ji's last movie was released on the same day I started shooting for this show. It was quite ironic where his journey ended and mine again started."

While talking about the challenges of being a judge on a reality show, she replies: "There is no proper script. Everything is so instant that it really becomes challenging. It is difficult but not impossible and now I am getting used to it."

She adds the more challenging part is to be a judge on a kids show.

"They are so adorable and incredible that it became difficult to decide who is the best among them At least for me it is very tough as I can't see them crying and thankfully I don't have to be so strict with them."