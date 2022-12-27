'Most beautiful man in my life': Tunisha Sharma said this about Sheezan Khan on Nov 19

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_TUNISHA.SHARMA_ Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan

Late TV actress Tunisha Sharma called her ex-boyfriend and 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' co-star, Sheezan Mohammed Khan, the "most beautiful man" of her life in a post she shared on International Men's Day (November 19). She shared a black and white picture in which both of them are seen hugging each other and all smiles, and wrote in the caption: "Happy International Men's Day to the Man who lifts me up just like this! The most hardworking, passionate, wildly enthusiastic and the most beautiful Man in my life! You don't know what you are and that's the most beautiful part. @sheezan9"

She added: "It is time to recognise and honour the contributions and sacrifices that a man makes for his family and society! Happy International Men's Day to all the amazing men out there!"

In another post, the actress shows off a tattoo she got done on her hand with the text: "Love above everything".

Tunisha and Sheezan are said to have parted ways 15 days ago. Her mother has accused Sheezan of driving her into depression and finally to commit suicide. For a young woman who put love above everything, Tunisha lost her love and that was clearly too much for her to live with.

After Sheezan's arrest in the suicide case, his family had maintained silence but now, his sisters' Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz have released an official statement. It read: "As much as everyone is eager to know the 'other side of the story', we are equally curious to know, but for the time being we'd like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation. Both families are victims at this point. Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time."

They continued: "A death is a painful situation, but everyone needs to honour the privacy of the affected families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first. It is such an unfortunate state that we lost a precious soul and another is arrested."

Sheezan Khan has two sisters and a younger brother, Ahaan. He is from Meerut and his parents separated when he was quite young. He came to Mumbai with his mother Kahkashan. Tunisha also lost her father at a very early age because of which she had started working.

