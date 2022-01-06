Mimi Chakraborty tests Covid positive, informs it has got her 'pretty bad’

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MIMI CHAKRABORTY Mimi Chakraborty

Bengali actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday, took to social media to share that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Mimi revealed that she hadn't stepped out nor had public interactions but still got infected. The actress who is currently under home isolation urged everyone to be safe.

“I have tested positive for Covid. however, I have not gone out of my house or had any public interactions in the past few days. It has got me pretty bad guys. I am consulting my doctor and have kept myself in home isolation. I would request everyone to take proper precautions and always wear a mask to avoid any risk. Please be safe and mask up,” Mimi wrote in the note shared on her official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, last year in June, Mimi Chakraborty fell ill after she was administered a fake COVID vaccine. She became seriously ill at her residence post which her maid called the family physician. The actor, who has been suffering from gall bladder and liver-related problems, suffered from dehydration, stomach ache and her blood pressure count dipped.

On the film's front, Jeet and Mimi Chakraborty-starrer and action thriller 'Baazi' after its theatrical release premiered on ZEE5. It is a remake of the Telugu hit, 'Nannaku Prematho'. The movie is directed by Anshuman Pratyush and produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani.

The story of the film revolves around Aditya, son of London-based Amulya Mukherjee, who finds out that his father is suffering from pancreatic cancer and lost his wealth to a conman, once his father's good friend, Krishna Kumar Bardhan. Aditya decides to seek revenge from him in 30 days and also arrange treatment to save his father's life.