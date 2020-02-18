Milind Soman shares bittersweet memories from 1995 about his father's death and Made In India music video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Milind Soman shares bittersweet memories from 1995 about his father's death

Milind Soman keeps his fans entertained by sharing interesting throwback photos and memories on social media. The celebrity not just makes his fans recall those golden days but also keeps sharing special moments from his life. On Monday, he shared yet another memory from his life, about his complicated relationship with father Prabhakar Soman. The actor shared a photo of himself and captioned it with an excerpt from the recently published memoir Made In India. He revealed how the death of his father was a ‘bittersweet’ memory for him.

Milind wrote, “The year 1995 was a very significant year for me in many, many ways. In January that year, my father died, leaving me with a bunch of mixed feelings to sort through but not much grief. I had never had a great deal of affection for him, which is rather sad when you come to think of it, because he cared deeply for me in his own way."

He added, "When he had moved out of home five years before he died, I remember feeling nothing but a huge sense of relief; as I sat by his prone form in the ambulance that was taking him to the hospital, I tried to muster up some warm emotion for him but did not succeed. It was the end of an important and not always happy chapter in my life; fortunately for me, I was able to make my peace with it sooner rather than later."

Milind also recalled how the same year treated him with success at its peak. He wrote, "Right on the heels of my father's passing came the music video. Yup, that video. The one that single-handedly propelled the singer - the pint-sized, sweet-faced, 'baby doll' Alisha Chinai - into the stratosphere of musical fame. And turned me from a supermodel into something way bigger - a star."

It has been 25 years since the release of the music video Made In India and the star has now released a book in which he has talked about his addiction to smoking and alcohol and the subsequent therapy. He has co-written the memoir with author Roopa Pai.

