Monday, July 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai from severe health complications

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai from severe health complications

Bhupinder Singh is remembered for his memorable songs in films like Mausam, Satte Pe Satta, Ahista Ahista, Dooriyan, Haqeeqat, and many more.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: July 18, 2022 22:00 IST
celeb image
Image Source : IANS Bhupinder Singh has passed away in Mumbai, his wife said

Veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh, who sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice, passed away in Mumbai on Monday evening, his wife and singer Mitali Singh said. "He was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues since some time," his grieving wife Mitali told IANS.

Further details including funeral arrangements of the 82-year old singer, are awaited. Singh is remembered for his memorable songs in films like "Mausam", "Satte Pe Satta", "Ahista Ahista", "Dooriyan", "Haqeeqat", and many more.

 

Some of his famed songs are "Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga", (with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mehmood, and Manna Dey), "Dil Dhoondhta Hai", "Duki Pe Duki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta," (multiple singers), and many more.

Related Stories
KK's daughter Taamara counters hate directed towards singer's team, says 'What would dad think?'

KK's daughter Taamara counters hate directed towards singer's team, says 'What would dad think?'

Shawn Mendes postpones tour due to mental health concerns, says 'I’ve hit a breaking point'

Shawn Mendes postpones tour due to mental health concerns, says 'I’ve hit a breaking point'

B Praak pens emotional note for son who died at birth, names him Fazza: Never got to hear you cry

B Praak pens emotional note for son who died at birth, names him Fazza: Never got to hear you cry

Read: Shah Rukh Khan looks handsome as he sports a rugged look in leaked pictures from 'Dunki' sets !

Top News

Latest News