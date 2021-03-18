Kunal Kapoor says journey of bringing a film to an audience always challenging| PICS

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kunal Kapoor says journey of bringing a film to an audience always challenging

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan posed for the cameras along with actor Kunal Kapoor after a screening of the upcoming film "Koi Jaane Na". Kunal posted a collage of pictures with Aamir on social media. The photographs also had the other cast members, including actress Amyra Dastur. Kunal said the journey of bringing a film to an audience always challenging but it becomes easier when you work with people you admire.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aamir Khan posed for the cameras along with actor Kunal Kapoor after a screening of the upcoming film "Koi Jaane Na".

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kunal Kapoor said the journey of bringing a film to an audience always challenging but it becomes easier when you work with people you admire.

"The journey of bringing a film to an audience is always very challenging but it becomes easier when you work with people you admire and enjoy being around. Koi jaane na is set for release soon and I hope the audience will be smiling when they leave the theatre, like we did after the first preview last night," wrote Kunal, along with the photographs.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur

Aamir has made a special appearance in the film. He is part of the song "Har Funn Maula". Kunal and Aamir will be sharing the screen after 15 years. They were seen together in the film Rang De Basanti.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aamir Khan has made a special appearance in the film. He is part of the song "Har Funn Maula".

Coming back to the song 'Har Funn Maula,' it released on March 10 and has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan, the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The film is a psychological thriller and has been directed by Amin Hajee, who shot to fame playing Baagha the mute drummer in "Lagaan". The film is slated to hit the screens on April 2.

Speaking about Aamir Khan, his next film Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump will release on Christmas 2021. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is directed by Advait Chandan.