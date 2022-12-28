Kareena Kapoor & Taimur gear up for skiing, here's what keeping Saif Ali Khan busy during Switzerland vacay

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor poses with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are having a good time in Gstaad, Switzerland, with their kids Taimur and Jeh. The actress has shared two candid pictures from their Christmas and New Year vacation from the location. The first picture shows Kareena and Taimur posing in front of the mirror as they gear up for skiing, while the second shows Saif Ali Khan with his tongue out as he drools over fondue at a restaurant.

Sharing the picture with Taimur, Kareena wrote, "I am here for the look." For the outing, Kareena opted for a white puffer winter jacket and was pouting for the camera while Taimur was in a yellow jacket paired with a helmet and goggles. Later, she dropped another photo featuring Saif in a white tee teamed with blue denims. He was relishing over a ladle full of fondue. "Fondue uff," she wrote along with a few hearts emoji.

Recently Kareena along with her husband Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh jetted off to Gstaad, Switzerland to celebrate New Year after a hiatus of three years. Kareena Kapoor has been visiting Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with Saif Ali Khan almost every year since they married in 2012. Earlier, she shared a picture from her favourite travel destination on her Instagram stories and captioned the picture, "Waited three years for you."

On the personal front, Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan' that they fell in love. And on October 16, 2012, they tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena was last seen in the family entertainer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' opposite Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in an upcoming Pan India film 'Adipurush' opposite actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

