Salman Khan’s handwritten letter from 1990 goes viral, emotional fans react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@INDUVIDUALITY Salman Khan from 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'

Salman Khan turned 57 on December 27. From Shah Rukh Khan to co-star Pooja Hegde, several Bollywood celebrities attended the birthday party hosted in Mumbai. Not just this, many of his fans gathered in large numbers outside his Galaxy residence to catch the superstar's glimpse. As we all know, his birthday celebration is no less than a festival, his fans made the day more special with a strong throwback game. They shared an old handwritten note by Salman Khan, which took us back to the 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' days.

The handwritten open letter was penned by Salman, four months after the release of his 1989 film, ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. In the letter, the superstar had thanked his fans for all the love and support. He wrote, "Here is a little something I want you guys to know about me. First of all, I have to thank you for accepting me and for being my fans."

It further read, “I am doing and concentrating on good scripts to the best of my judgement because I know that what ever I do now will be compared to ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. So whenever you hear an announcement, be rest assured that it is going to be a good film and I am going to give it my 100%. I love you and I hope that you will keep on loving me because the day you stop loving me, you'll stop seeing my films and that is the end of my career. About my personal life, I don't have much to say, you know it already."

He concluded the letter by saying, “People say that I have made it but I don't think so. I have yet to make it but I know one thing, I have been accepted by you."

Directed by Sooraj. R Barjatya, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ was Salman’s first film in a leading role opposite Bhagyashree. After this, Salman went on to do films like, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun…?’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ and others with the filmmaker.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan recently finished shooting for the film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," which is an action-packed entertainment directed by Farhad Samji and featuring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead roles. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vijender Singh, and is scheduled to be released on Eid 2023.

Previously, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" was set to be released at the end of 2022. Salman Khan also recently announced that his upcoming action thriller film "Tiger 3" will now be released on Diwali 2023, instead of the previously scheduled date of April 23, 2023. With these two releases, Salman has now secured big festivals for the releases of his next two films, which is sure to be a treat for his fans.

Latest Entertainment News