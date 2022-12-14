Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput share photos from their kids' sports day; Karan Johar flaunts Roohi's certificate

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Instagram upload

It's a kid's day out, Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended their kids' sports day today. Both yummy mummies flaunted the sports day event in their Instagram stories. Kareena uploaded photos of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their older son Taimur Ali Khan. In one of the pictures, Saif Ali Khan was standing in a line with a few other people in a field. He was looking straight ahead. Kareena captioned the post, “Father’s race swag dekho”.

In the second picture, Taimur, Karan Johar’s son Yash, and a group of other kids stood on a field wearing blue T-shirts, navy blue pants, white socks, and black shoes. They struck different poses as they got ready for a race. Kareena wrote, “They got the pose right (laughing and red heart emojis). Go my loves go (red heart emoji).”

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also shared pictures on her Instagram Stories from the same event. Sharing several photos after winning medals, Mira wrote, "#mamacitas!" and "the family that collected medals!". She was dressed in a blue sweatshirt and black tights. Mira also shared a photo of Karan holding a 'Certificate of Honour' awarded to his daughter Roohi Johar. In the picture, Karan held the medal in his mouth as he posed for the camera. The filmmaker wore a sweatshirt and dark sunglasses. Sharing the post, Mira wrote, "Proud Papa (star emoji)"

At the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The actress will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

