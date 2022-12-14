Rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur watch FIFA World Cup match in Qatar, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WEDDINGSPAPARAZZI Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday snapped together in Doha, Qatar for the football World Cup match

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are the newest Bollywood couple to be linked together. Their romance rumours have been doing the rounds in the media since early this year. Even though the two actors have not confirmed dating each other, their recent rendezvous in Doha, Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match has reignited speculation about their relationship status. Ananya and her family went to watch the World Cup match live and Aditya joined them on this getaway.

Ananya Panday joined by Aditya Roy Kapur in Qatar

In some photos that have been going viral on social media, Aditya Roy Kapur was seen posing with Ananya Panday, her father Chunky Panday, actor Sanjay Kapoor and his daughter Shanaya Kapoor. In another video, Aditya and Ananya were seen walking at a venue together with the others in tow. Aditya was accompanied by his elder brother Kunaal Roy Kapur at the FIFA World Cup venue. Ananya, her family, Shanaya and her family and Aditya sat together and enjoyed the FIFA World Cup semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia.

Ananya's precious moments from World Cup 2022

Ananya Panday enjoyed the World Cup match between Argentina and Croatia dressed in the former team's jersey and a green pencil skirt. In a video posted to her Instagram stories, she captured a Messi moment on her camera as the latter showed his magic on the field. Legendary footballer David Beckham was also in the stands enjoying the match and Ananya captured him on her phone camera. Other moments showed her having a fun time with Shanaya Kapoor and her brother Jahaan. The young ones soaked in the football spirit as they rooted for the teams.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming movies

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in the upcoming film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. It will hit the big screens on Eid next year. She will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Aditya has been filming for the remake of Thadam, which stars him in a double role. He will also be seen in Anurag Basu's anthology Metro In Dino opposite Sara Ali Khan.

