Kareena Kapoor Khan's well-heeled confession. Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan's well-heeled confession

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared what would be the only situation when one could find her lowering her head. The actress posted a video from a shoot on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen sporting a black dress with a thigh-high slit. Kareena's glamorous video is from her photoshoot diaries. She is also seen checking her makeup and hair in the mirror as she strikes a pose for the camera.

"If I ever let my head down... It'll be to admire my heels #FeelItReelIt," she wrote as the caption.

As soon as she posted the video, her fans were all praise for her style and grace. A user wrote, "You look gorgeous in all of your versions bebo." Another wrote, "Wowwww your looks kill me omg my love my dear my heart and you are looking amazing and awesome and gorgeous and you are doing great things and your hard work doing habit give me motivation so, keep doing love you much and lots of love from Nepal."

Reading through the comments, a fan said "Look at her she's so so so beautiful, the best always you're the best my queen I love I love I love you so so so much @kareenakapoorkhan."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. The couple announced their second pregnancy in August last year. Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after "Tashan". Kareena often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

On the professional front, Bebo will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha.