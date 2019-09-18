Kareena Kapoor Khan gets pre-birthday surprise on sets of DID 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her birthday on the sets of DID 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always surprised audience with her choice. After venturing into radio with her show What Women Want, Kareena made her TV debut as a judge of Dance India Dance 7. Recently, the actress celebrated her birthday on the sets of DID 7. Actually, the contestants threw a surprise bash for Bebo much ahead of her birthday.

The actress will turn 39th on September 21 and her DID family decided for a little surprise for their dearest Bebo. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the actress celebrated her birthday with a two-tier choclate cake packed with fresh fruits. Singer Dhvani Bhanushali also made an appearance on the show and dedicate a song to the actress. Even DID contestants performed on the hit tracks of Bebo.

Film stars have been making appearance on DID 7 for promotional purpose. From Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, who visited the show for The Zoya Factor to Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha who came to promote Dream Girl, DID 7 has currently been the go-to place for Bollywood celebrities.

Earlier, in a video that went viral from the sets of DID 7, we saw Kareena and Sonam grooving to the hit track Taarefan from their film Veerey Di Wedding. They even played Dumb Charades.

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan will appear on the show next. In the promo released by the channel, we see Bebo and Saroj Khan dancing on the actress' song Dil Mera Muft Ka.

On a related note, Kareena has a couple of films in the pipeline. While she is awaiting the release of Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chaddha.