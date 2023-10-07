Kareena Kapoor announces new project with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, shares update on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor and Rohit Shetty

Kareena Kapoor surprised her fans with some exciting information. The actress took to social media and shared a photo of herself from the sets. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "Do I need to say who I am shooting for?...P.S- He is one of my most favourite directors...This is my fourth film with him...and ofcourse not the last... Ready Steady Go...@itsrohitshetty". As soon as the information was dropped by the actress, fans couldn't keep calm and thronged the comment section.

One user wrote, "You shooting for your fans right!!". "Excited my favourite, for your upcoming movie waiting...!!", wrote another user. The third user wrote, "Excited to watch". Ranveer Singh took to the comments and wrote, "This is my fourth film with him too and my first with YOU!"

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor has worked with Rohit Shetty in Golmaal 3 in 2010 and Singham Returns in 2014. Whereas Rohit Shetty has worked with Ranveer Singh in three films including Simbaa in 2018, Sooryavanshi in 2021 and Cirkus in 2022. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Varma. The film premiered on streaming giant Netflix. Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena has Hansal Mehta's next and The Crew in the pipeline.

