Kangana Ranaut reviews Oppenheimer; calls 'Bhagavad Gita' scene her favourite | Watch video

Kangana Ranaut recently watched the much-hyped Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer and she loved it. Based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Taking to Instagram, the actress recorded a special video hailing the movie and revealing she loved the part where the film refers to Bhagavat Gita.

Requesting her followers to watch Oppenheimer, Kangana said in Hindi, "This is a story of a Jewish physicist who made atomic bomb during World World 2 for America. They think he is a leftist, but he is also involved in communism and is a deeply political person. Americans think that he might be an agent of the Soviet Union and consider him anti-national. To prove them wrong, to prove his nationalism, Oppenheimer ends up creating nuclear power for them. But, amid this, his humanity rises and challenges him, which leads to a conflict. "

"The system that has built you starts to disintegrate you. It is complex, but that is the beauty of Nolan's films.” Speaking about what she liked the most about Oppenheimer, the actress added, “My favourite part is the reference to Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and LordVishnu – when he channelises his inner Vishnu."

Kangana Ranaut captioned the clip, "Christopher Nolan’s best work so far. Most important film of our time… I am so excited I just didn’t want it to end… it has everything I deeply love, I am passionate about physics and politics … For me this was like a cinematic orgasm… beyond wonderful!"

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer, a biopic of theoretical physicist, J Robert Oppenheimer, who played an important role in developing the first nuclear weapons in the world, and thereby ushering in the Atomic Age, has been termed a 'masterpiece' by the audience. Certified U/A by the central board of film certification, the film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey JR. The Universal film was written and directed by Nolan.

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana will be seen in the period drama film 'Emergency', which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician, which will be out in theatres on November 24, 2023. The film also marks actress' directorial debut. Apart from Kangana, Emergency stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. She also has Tejas in her kitty.

