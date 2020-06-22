Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol shares tip for upcoming actors: Be original, no ones copy

Bollywood actress Kajol has shared some tips for new actors, saying that they should be original. Kajol treated her fans and followers with a chat session on her Instagram Stories, where a user asked her "a tip for upcoming actors". The actress replied: "Please be original and no ones copy!"

A fan asked Kajol about how she deals with hate. "Hate cannot be dealt with. You can only keep shining brighter! And be more positive," Kajol said.

"DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)" or "Dilwale", a user asked Kajol to choose one. She chose: "DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)".

Kajol agreed, when a user said superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the best.

Does she plan on launching her daughter Nysa in Bollywood? Or does Nysa want to be a part of the industry, asked another. Kajol simply wrote: "No."

The "Fanaa" actress described late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death as "Tragic", when she was questioned about him.

Asked if she likes actress Rani Mukerji as an actor, Kajol said: "I think she is a very very fine actor."

A fan of Ajay Devgn and Kajol asked about the best dish she has prepared for her actor husband. She replied: "Kichda."

On the work front, Kajol will be seen making her digital debut with the film "Tribhanga", which is directed by Renuka Shahane. It is drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor also play pivotal roles in the Netflix release.

