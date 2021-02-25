Ishaan Khatter shares 'THEN & NOW' photo to wish 'bade bhai' Shahid Kapoor on birthday with a Bollywood twist

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAANKHATTER,ISHAANSHAHID_TEA Ishaan Khatter shares 'THEN & NOW' photo to wish 'bade bhai' Shahid Kapoor

Handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor has turned 40 today (February 25). The actor who is known to play diverse roles with ease is celebrating his big day with his family. Brother Ishaan Khatter on Thursday, took to Instagram to dedicate a post to the Bollywood actor. Ishaan shared a then and now picture with his 'bade bhai' and said that he has always been with him through every turn of his life.

In the collage shared by Ishaan Khatter, the two brothers can be seen flaunting their infectious smiles. In one of the pictures, Shahid can be seen holding little Ishaan while the other part is from their appearance in Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan together. Giving a Bollywood twist to his birthday wish, the Dhadak actor wrote, "Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday"

Shahid Kapoor has been in the industry for more than 18 years while Ishaan Khatter entered Bollywood with his 2018 film Beyond The Clouds. He carved a niche for himself in the industry in a very short span of time. Meanwhile, Ishaan has always claimed that Shahid has been a shining example for him when it comes to films and playing difficult roles.

Soon after the release of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Ishaan had shared an appreciation post for Shahid. He had said, "As happy as can be for my big brother today who's always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to return on the big screens with his upcoming film Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and plays for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Shahid also spoke about Jersey on a Twitter chat with his fans earlier. He said: "Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team."

Talking about Ishaan Khatter, he is currently shooting for his upcoming film Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.