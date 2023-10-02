'I disagree with that kind of comedy': Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta on The Kapil Sharma Show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shailesh Lodha is popularly known for his role in TMKOC as Taarak Mehta

Shailesh Lodha, popularly known for his stint as Taarak Mehta in popular family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently opened up on his criticism over The Kapil Sharma Show. A few years ago, he criticised the show for showing unethical characters, which are against our Indian culture. Last year, he appeared on an episode of TKSS where he in a way promoted Hindi poetry and towards the end of the episdoe, he even shared a poem on 'Maa', which made everyone in the studio teary-eyed.

In an interview with Lallantop, the actor said that he and Kapil had worked together and in 2012 had done several shows in Singapore together. ''What I was trying to say at that time was that things like Bua, Daadi flirting with guests is not right according to our culture and I still stand by it. But that doesn’t mean I will never go on his show and not tell the world what I’m doing? I went to his show and showed the strength of Hindi poetry. When I recited my poetry ‘Maa’ every person there on the show stood with tears in their eyes. I went there and went with the strength of poetry. Kapil as an artist no doubt he’s great and is a friend. I disagree with that kind of comedy, main sahej nahi hoon,'' he said.

He was also questioned by the host about his reaction on men cross dressing in shows and flirting with neighbour's wife in TV shows like Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In reply, he said, ''Sadly we have to accept one thing in this country that we are becoming mediocre. If you are trying to become intelligent nobody would like to see or hear you. The country is enjoying reels and dancing on Patli kamariya, 90 percent of the crowd is doing this today. And if you try to be intelligent nobody will hear you.''

Talking about Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which is still considered as one of the most classy comedy shows, Shailesh Lodha said, ''Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was written so brilliantly but can you believe it that it was not a hit show. Would you believe it? As per TRP it was not a hit show, they only made 70-72 episodes. But the moment you turn mediocre, you will be accepted with open arms. The problem is not with just comedy but language and films as well. Libraries are shut, newspapers are shutting down, we are not used to reading good stuff, we have only got reels to watch. We have become so superficial that all the superficial things will always work.''

Meanwhile Shailesh Lodha left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show last year citing indifferences with its makers. Later, he accused show's creator Asit Kumarr Modi of non-payment of his dues.

