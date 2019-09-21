Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan reunites with family after break up with boyfriend Ruhail Amin

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan reunites with family

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan was in the headlines earlier when she accused her family of mental dominance. She said that her family has been keeping her away from her boyfriend Ruhail Amin and torturing her. She even declared that her brother Hrithik Roshan ‘did not approve’ of her relationship. Now, the latest updates suggest that Sunaina has broken up with him and reunited with her family.

Going by the latest reports in Spotboye, Sunaina has decided to break up with her Muslim boyfriend Ruhail Amin and has come back to her family. The report suggests that she has moved on from the relationship. On the other hand, when Spotboye contacted Ruhail, he replied saying, "It's 'fact free' and half truth."

Sunaina Roshan was even part of her father Rakesh Roshan's 70th birthday celebration on September 6th. It appears that the family has very joyfully accepted Sunaina back into their lives. For the unversed, the Roshan family accused that Ruhail has been ling about his marital status which is the reason they do not want Sunaina to keep a relationship with him.

Earlier, a report in Bollywood Hungama quoted a close friend of the Roshan family saying, “This chap whom Sunaina is seeing is apparently married and has children. That’s why Guddu and Pinky (Rakesh Roshan and his wife) are going nuts. Sunaina has already made monstrous marital mistakes. Her parents don’t want her to end up making one more wrong choice of partner.”

On the other hand, Ruhail has accused that Sunaina’s family is not accepting him because he belongs to other religion. He told News18, “Labelling someone extremist just because he/she belongs to a certain religion is simply outrageous and needs to be condemned in strongest words. Religions and geographies should not become the cornerstones of defining extremism; we need to move beyond that mindset.”

