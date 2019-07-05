Hrithik Roshan speaks on relationship with sister Sunaina, describes it 'beautiful'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan speaks on her relationship with Sunaina, calls it beautiful

Last month, Hrithik's younger sibling Sunaina Roshan posted a series of tweets mentioning "living in hell". The reason was a lack of support she got from her parents when she introduced her boyfriend Ruhail Amin, as he was a Muslim. She also claimed that her parents are making her life unbearable. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel helped her in her fight of justice.

And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

Sunaina tweeted, "I am living in hell as usual! I read Rangoli's tweets and I don't care because that is the truth. I am fine with her tweeting because I want the truth to come out. I have always supported the truth and I will always support it. I am meeting Kangana and Rangoli today as they are bringing me justice. I know this stance of mine will go against me but I don't care."

Hrithik Roshan did not utter a word for quite long but in a recent interview with GQ, when he was asked about Sunaina, Hrithik said calmly, "It's a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flipside of love Is also love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love."

Sunaina also claimed that her father and a prominent filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is not supporting because of his religion, she asked, "Because I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn't. If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media? Wouldn't he have been behind bars?"

Cousin Eeshan Roshan and ex- wife Sussane Khan came in support of Roshan family. Eeshan in a tweet wrote, "It’s sad to see how people can stoop this low as to use a vulnerable period of the family for their own ends. Even if there is a family crisis, Didi has the law and order machinery of this country for her."

There were rumors that Sunaina Roshan was hospitalized and was receiving treatment for bipolar disorder.

On a professional front, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 which is a biopic on brilliant mathematician Anand Kumar, helmed by Vikas Bahl is slated to release on July 12, 2019