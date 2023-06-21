Honey Singh receives death threats; gangster Goldie Brar’s voice note found

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Honey Singh receives death threats.

Famous rapper and singer Honey Singh has been threatened by gangster Goldie Brar sitting in Canada through voice note. This complaint has been given to the Special Cell of Delhi Police on behalf of Honey Singh’s office. The special cell is investigating the voice note.

For the unversed, Goldie Brar is the same gangster who is also accused of murder in the case of Sidhu Moose Wala. According to reports, Goldie’s full name is Satwinderjit Singh. He was born in 1994 and is a BA graduate. He currently resides in Canada and works remotely from there through a module in Punjab. Several cases of criminal activities are pending against Brar.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, known for songs such as Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, and Lungi Dance, also revealed how he will try to keep up with the changing times. Honey Singh said that everyone, including Gen Z and the 30-year-olds, is still vibing to his old songs. The rapper recently revealed that he is currently struggling because his songs are not working like they did 10 years ago. The musician also requested his fans not to expect the same thing he did 10 years ago.

The reason his songs are not working in today’s times is because content has become short-lived and everyone now demands a new song every two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, Honey Singh is currently basking in success for the comeback to the industry. After taking a break for a long time, Honey Singh recently release hit songs including Honey 3.0. Recently, the rapper even appeared in Salman Khan’s last release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Honey Singh was also embroiled in a controversy, in which the Festivina Music Festival owner gave a written complaint against the rapper and others at the Bandra Kurla Complex police station. It was understood that things got heated between the two parties as the event was canceled. The complainant even accused Singh and others of kidnapping, keeping him captive, and assaulting him.

